Shia holds protest rally in Old City against killing of Iran’s Khamenei

Hyderabad: Tanzeem-e-Jafferi, a prominent Shia religious and socio-political organisation based in Hyderabad, on Sunday, March 1, announced a protest rally in Old City, condemning the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatullah Syed Ali Khamenei.

The rally will commence at 2 pm from Mazhar e Ibne Khatoon, Purani Haveli, with several participants.

Khamenei was killed after and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes across Iran on February 28 targeting hundreds of military and strategic sites, including air defence systems, missile launch facilities and bases linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Explosions were reported in Tehran and several major cities, including Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah and Karaj.

Also Read Protests in Kashmir against killing of Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei

Along with Khamenei, several other top commanders have also been killed. They are Khamenei’s security adviser Ali Shamkhani, Minister of Defence Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Armed Forces chief of staff General Abdolrahim Mousavi and IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour.