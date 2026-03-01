Protests in Kashmir against killing of Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei

Srinagar: Protests broke out in several parts of Kashmir on Sunday, March 1, against the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, officials said.

Hundreds of protestors took to streets at various places in areas with large Shia population, the officials said.

They said the protestors marched through the streets peacefully and were shouting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Iranian supreme leader Khamenei was killed in an attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday.