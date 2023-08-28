Security tightened in Nuh after ‘shobha yatra’ call

Gurugram: Security has been beefed up in the Nuh district and adjoining areas in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat’s call for a ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Monday, despite the authorities denying permission.

Police, paramilitary forces and drones have been deployed to keep a strict vigil while security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been increased. Markets in Nuh were also closed in view of the yatra.

As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district.

It has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, preventing the assembly of four or more people in an area till Monday.

Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh, Gurugram and adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob on July 31 leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes on July 31.

The VHP has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events. August 28 is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

However, the authorities have denied permission for the yatra.

A few locals said they have no objection to holding the religious procession if it is allowed but asserted that there should be no provocative sloganeering during the yatra.

Multiple layers of barricades have been erected by police from Gurugram’s Ghamroj toll, Sohna-Palwal Chowk and other various points and vehicles entering Nuh were thoroughly checked by the security personnel.