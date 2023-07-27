Seeking relief from joint pain? Visit OrthoCare today for free consultation

In addition to the free consultation, you can avail medical profiling and arthritis profiling at nominal charges

Representational image

Hyderabad: Are you someone seeking relief from joint pain? If so, visit OrthoCare Specialty Clinic today for a free consultation. A complimentary Bone Marrow Density test will be conducted, and free medicines will be provided.

At the hospital, you can consult with Dr. T V Krishna Narayan, MBBS, D Ortho, MS Ortho, FNB Spine Surgery, a consultant Ortho Spine Surgeon, along with Dr. Abid Ali Khan, MBBS, MS Ortho, and Dr. Saba Khan, MBBS, MD in General Medicine. They will be available today between 6 pm and 8:30 pm.

Dr. Saba Khan will be providing consultation for general medicine.

In addition to the free consultation, you can avail medical profiling and arthritis profiling at nominal charges of Rs 1500 and Rs 1200, respectively.

Tests under Arthritis Profile

  • Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate(ESR)
  • Complete Blood Picture (CBP)
  • Random Blood Sugar (RBS)
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis(RA)
  • C-Reactive Protein (CRP)
  • Serum Uric Acid
  • Serum Calcium
  • ASO titre

Tests under Medical Profile?

  • Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate(ESR)
  • Glycated Haemoglobin (HBA1C)
  • Complete Blood Picture (CBP)
  • Renal Function Test (RFT)
  • Liver function Tests (LFT)
  • Thyroid Profile
  • Lipid Profile

To book appointments, dial 9100602007 or 9849082074.

The hospital is located beside the Bata Showroom at Lakdikapul, Hyderabad.

