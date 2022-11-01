Seers condemn Kejriwal’s currency statement

Seers condemn Kejriwal's currency statement
New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Prayagraj: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal has earned the ire of saints, following his demand of having pictures of Hindu deities on the currency notes.

The Panchayati Akhara Niranjani, Swami Kartikeya and seers of all the 13 akharas have condemned the statement made by the Delhi chief minister that there should be pictures of Ganesh-Lakshmi on the currency notes.

Mahant Omkar Giri, secretary of Niranjani Akhara, said this amounted to insulting the deities of Sanatan Dharma.

Shri Mahant Jamunapuri of Mahanirwani Akhara said, “The right place of our Gods and Goddesses are in the temples. How can someone demand putting the pictures on the currency note? Kejriwal should have demanded putting pictures of Bhagat Singh or Sardar Ballabh Bhai Patel, but Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi are our deities and are the embodiments of wealth. It would be wrong to put their pictures on the notes.”

Chief patron of Juna Akhara and secretary Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), Mahant Hari Giri said, “Such demand from the chief minister of a state and president of a party is totally unacceptable and irresponsible. Is he oblivious of the fact that the currency notes are kept in all places. Such demand is only a political gimmick and nothing else.”

Kejriwal had written a letter to the Prime Minister earlier, requesting him to put pictures of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on the currency notes for economic prosperity of the country.

