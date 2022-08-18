Seers oppose Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: In an unexpected development, seers in Ayodhya have begun opposing the construction of the Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Chowk that is being built in memory of the legendary singer.

At a meeting held at the Maniram Das Chhavni in the presence of Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the saints opposed the decision to commemorate the memory of the late singer in Ayodhya.

They demanded that the upcoming chowk should be named after Acharya Ramanandacharya of the Ramanand sect.

Also Read Adnan Sami shares unseen pics of his parents with Lata Mangeshkar

“We are not opposing Lata Mangeshkar but her memorial can be built elsewhere. Ayodhya is the land of the Ramanand sect and the memorial should be dedicated to it,” the saints said.

The saints said that they would now send letters in this regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

It may be recalled that the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a crossing memorial after Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February this year.

Work on the proposed memorial has already begun.

According to official sources, the chowk will have a 10-metre-high white sculpture of a ‘veena’ (musical instrument) at the centre.

A pond with 92 lotus flowers made of stainless steel will have the platform on which the veena will be installed.

The pond will have a circulatory walkway and seven musical pillars to denote musical notes.

Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘bhajans’ will be played through the pillars.