Seethakka inaugurates 2 ‘Mahila Shakthi’ canteens in Telanagana Secretariat

Hyderabad: Women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) has said that the State government was considering certain business models to be operated through the women’s self-help groups (SHG), to empower the rural women to become entrepreneurs.

During the inauguration of “Mahila Shakthi canteens” on the ground and third floors at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Friday, Seethakka said that Aadhar centers, Mee-Seva centers, poultry and dairy businesses, canteens and startups were among those being considered for implementation of Mahila Shakthi initiative, for which the State government would extend all support through bank loans and other means.

Assuring that 150 Mahila Shakthi canteens will be established in the state in the next two years, she said that the State government has come up with a business model for the canteens, to encourage the utilisation of locally available raw materials and resources, to cater to the needs of the guests.

Hoping to see these canteens as an established brand in the near future and setting an example for the country, Seethakka urged the women SHGs running these canteens to introduce locally available traditional and healthy preparations like Ippah Laddoos and drinks made of Nannari to the city folks.

She was accompanied by chief secretary Santhi Kumari, MLC Chinthapandu Naveen Kumar (Teenmaar Mallanna) among others.