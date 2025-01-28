Selena Gomez breaks down in viral video on immigration crackdown

Mumbai: Selena Gomez recently shared an emotional video on Instagram, reacting to the latest immigration crackdown in the U.S. by President Donald Trump’s administration.

In the video, posted on January 27, Selena was seen crying as she expressed her sadness over the treatment of immigrants. She said, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” pic.twitter.com/il8pPXYZma — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2025

The video, which included the caption “I’m sorry” with a Mexican flag emoji, was quickly deleted. Later, Selena posted another message saying, “Apparently, it’s not ok to show empathy for people.” This was in response to criticism she received online.

Selena’s Support for Immigrant Rights

Selena has long been a vocal supporter of immigrant rights. In 2019, she produced a documentary series called Living Undocumented, which highlighted the struggles of families facing deportation. Selena has also shared her own family’s immigration story, revealing that her grandparents crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in the 1970s.

What Happened in the Crackdown

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation led to the arrest of over 950 undocumented individuals. This crackdown was one of the largest since President Trump returned to office. The arrests triggered debates about immigration laws and their impact on families.

While many fans appreciated Selena for showing compassion, some criticized her for being overly emotional. Supporters defended her, saying it’s important to speak up for those in need.

Alongside her activism, Selena is making waves in her career. She recently starred in the film Emilia Perez, which celebrates Mexican culture. Selena continues to use her platform to raise awareness and inspire her fans to care about social issues.