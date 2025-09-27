Hyderabad: Selena Gomez, the Emmy-nominated singer and actor, is reportedly set to marry music producer Benny Blanco this Saturday, September 27, in Montecito, California. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2023 and got engaged in December 2024, are finally ready to say “I do.”

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding details

According several media reports, the wedding will take place at a private estate in Santa Barbara. Buzz has it that the event has cost over Rs. 2.66 crore (300,000 USD) in security and privacy measures. Guests will be picked up and taken to the venue without knowing the exact location beforehand. Many of them are staying at the luxury El Encanto Hotel, where rooms cost up to Rs. 3.11 lakh (3,500 USD a night).

Guest List

This high-profile affair is expected to host over 300 guests, including some of the biggest stars. Taylor Swift has already arrived in Santa Barbara under heavy security. Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Ashley Park are also expected.

Other rumored attendees include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz. However, Travis Kelce is unlikely to join Swift due to NFL commitments.

Selena Gomez Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Selena recently celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas with close friends, enjoying yacht outings and beach activities. Benny had his bachelor party in Las Vegas, staying at a luxury villa. The couple even received a special gift from PETA, a vegan twist on Blanco’s favorite chips and caviar.

Selena and Benny’s Love Story

Selena and Benny first worked together in 2019. Their bond grew stronger after collaborating again in 2023 on “Single Soon.” They confirmed their romance in December 2023, often making public appearances together at award shows. Benny proposed in a low-key picnic setting with a 1 million USD diamond ring.