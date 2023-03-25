Selena Gomez urges fans to stop sending ‘death threats’ to Hailey Bieber

Los Angeles : Actress-singer Selena Gomez has finally broken her silence about her alleged feud with supermodel Hailey Bieber.

On Friday, Gomez took to Instagram Story and shared a message after learning about the immense criticism Hailey has been receiving.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want all of this to stop,” Gomez urged her fans and followers.

Gomez also started following Hailey on Instagram in a show of support.

This isn’t the first time Gomez trying to get fans to stop scrutinizing Hailey, although this is her first time explicitly referring to Hailey by name.

On March 6, Selena thanked fans for their support on her TikTok and added, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy, and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

Reportedly, the feud between Hailey and Gomez started when the Rhode Skin founder appeared to bully the “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer online.

A few months ago, Hailey posted and then deleted a video where she, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye mouthed the audio, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”TikTok users surmised that Hailey was referring to Gomez, who, at the time, had just responded to being fat-shamed.

The beef between the two celebrities dates back to 2018 when Hailey Bieber got engaged to Justin Bieber just months after he ended his relationship with Gomez, whom he dated on and off for eight years, for good.