Self-mutilation protest: BJP govt has failed, says Jignesh Mevani

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday said that the BJP government has failed to such an extent that their own voters are cutting fingers.

“The BJP government has failed to such an extent that today one of their voters cut his own finger in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra to focus the attention of the administration and the government,” Mevani wrote on X.

In a startling act of self-mutilation, Dhananjay Nanavare (43), of Maharashtra’s Satara district chopped off his own finger on camera, aiming to draw attention to the alleged negligence concerning the tragic suicide of his brother and sister-in-law.

Mevani said that Nanavare has said that till justice is not done, he will continue to cut each part of his body and send it to the government.

In the viral video, Nanavare accused a minister of involvement in the case and announced his intention to progressively self-mutilate until his demands are met.