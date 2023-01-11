Self-styled godman jailed in Haryana for abusing 100 women

Chandigarh: A fast-track court in Haryana has sentenced a self-styled godman to 14-year jail for sexually abusing about 100 women.

Fast Track Court judge of Fatehabad, Balwant Singh, convicted Billu Ram, a.k.a. Amarpuri, a.k.a. Jalebi baba, on January 5. The quantum of punishment was awarded on Tuesday. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 on him.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Pocso Act and the IT Act on the complaint of the then SHO of the Tohana police station on July 19, 2018.

The SHO in the complaint said he got a video on the mobile phone in which the accused was seen abusing women sexually.

Later, the police found 120 videos of the accused in which he was seen abusing women.