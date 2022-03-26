Semi-high speed rail project to connect Hyderabad with Warangal, Vijayawada

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana is planning to initiate a semi-high speed rail project to connect Hyderabad with Warangal and Vijayawada.

The Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has been assigned the project. The authority has called for proposals from acclaimed firms to prepare feasibility reports.

The high-speed rail project aims to provide fast and safe travel at a reasonable fare for the intra-regional movement of passengers. The considerable movement of people between the two corridors has led the government to ponder over the semi high-speed train.

“The high-speed rail is different from the conventional railway service since it provides quick and safe travel to commuters and also saves time and reduces travel by road,” said a press release by the HMDA. The feasibility report will be based on on-site visits, primary and secondary sources.

The construction firms will consider the terrain and other technical requirements to suggest a suitable development for various sections of the corridor, added the press release. The feasibility report will also review the current travel characteristics and estimation of the current and future travel demand for passenger and cargo traffic.