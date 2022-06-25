Sena to send notices to rebels; seeks disqualification of four more MLAs

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th June 2022 9:15 am IST
Sena to send notices to rebels; seeks disqualification of four more MLAs
Shiv Sena urges deputy speaker to disqualify 4 more rebels

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said.

The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday, Sena MP Arvind Sawant said here on Friday.

The four legislators whose names were forwarded to the deputy speaker were Sanjay Raymulkar, Chiman Patil, Ramesh Bornare and Balaji Kalyankar, he said.

MS Education Academy

Despite issuing a letter to them, none of them attended party meeting on Wednesday evening here in Mumbai,” Sawant said.

Also Read
Maha: Police on alert as Shiv Sena workers expected to take to streets

The party has already given names of 12 MLAs to the deputy speaker including leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification.

Now, only chief minister Uddhav Thackeray can decide about allowing their return to Sena, otherwise party doors are closed for them forever. They have betrayed the saffron flag,” Sawant said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button