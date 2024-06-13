Sena (UBT) seeks cancellation of India-Pak match in view of terror attacks

Mumbai: A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of a match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing T20 cricket World Cup in view of the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

India won a Group A match with arch rival Pakistan on June 9 in New York. The two teams could face each other in the semi-finals or the final if they both advance further.

“India should cancel the cricket match with Pakistan in view of ongoing violence,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey in his letter, also marked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The undivided Shiv Sena was known to fiercely oppose India-Pakistan fixtures and its activists had once dug up the pitch at Wankhede stadium here ahead of a match with Pakistan.

A CRPF jawan was killed and six security personnel were injured in two overnight encounters with terrorists in Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir two days ago.

Before that, nine people were killed and 33 injured as terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday evening, opening fire on the vehicle which fell into a gorge.