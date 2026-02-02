‘Send him to old-age home’: The 50 evicted contestant slams Karan Patel

Mumbai: India’s much-awaited reality show The 50 made a dramatic debut on February 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, shocking viewers with an unexpected eviction on its very first day. Contestant Vanshaj Singh was eliminated in the premiere episode itself, bringing the number of participants down from 50 to 49.

Soon after his exit, Vanshaj took to social media to express his anger, targeting fellow contestants Karan Patel and Prince Narula. In a series of strongly worded Instagram posts, he accused them of unfair gameplay and questioned the reason behind his elimination. His comments quickly went viral and sparked debate among fans of the show.

Vanshaj Singh slams Karan Patel and Prince Narula

Slamming Karan Patel, Vanshaj wrote, “”I hope your weak old joints pain today, you deserve to be sent to an old-age home, you have made a lifetime hater, I will keep reminding you my name for the next 10 years, budhu budha.

Alamming Prince for his decision, wrote, “Performed my task in a TASK-ORIENTED show + helped my team, got voted out for having least interaction? KARAN & PRINCE ABSOLUTE CLOWNS.”

“Hi guys, it’s me Prince Narula. I spent my life influencing individuality and fighting against the industry. I manipulate 10,000 young kids every year, but I am also a hypocrite because I am everything I stand against. I make groups, manipulate, and do politics & eliminated Vanshaj because he didn’t talk to me,” Vanshaj further wrote.

Prince Narula’s team reacts

Adding to the controversy, Vanshaj later shared a screenshot of a message allegedly sent by Prince Narula’s team, requesting him not to post further hate messages and to treat the incident as part of the game. The message also mentioned that Prince’s team planned to put up a supportive story for him.

The 50, which premiered on February 1, 2026, will air daily for 50 days on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and will also stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, promising more drama and surprises in the days ahead.