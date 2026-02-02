Mumbai: The brand-new reality show The 50 officially premiered on February 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. It has already created a strong buzz among viewers. Featuring 50 well-known faces from television, films, reality shows and social media, the show began with an intense and dramatic opening.

First eviction

The first eviction took place after a gruelling task, making Vanshaj Singh the first contestant to be eliminated from The Lion’s palace.

By combined decision, 5 winner captains eliminated #VanshajSingh.

Evicted on Day 1, without entering the house.



Right or wrong? 🤔#The50 pic.twitter.com/WQbRxiRWLT — The 50 Khabri (@the50khabri) February 1, 2026

Although the premiere aired only yesterday, the show’s shoot reportedly began on January 25, leading to several spoilers and updates circulating on social media. One of the biggest leaks concerns multiple eliminations.

The 50 eliminations

As per reports, around 10 contestants have already been eliminated from the show, leaving 40 celebrities still in the game. The six contestants who are said to be confirmed evictees are —

Vanshaj Singh

Khanzaadi

Saurab Ghadge

Jahnavi Killekar

Dushyant Kukreja

Sumaira Shaikh

Meanwhile, three more names Nehal Chudasama, Lovekesh Kataria and Bebika Dhurve are being speculated as eliminated, though their exit has not been officially confirmed.

Viewers will have to wait for the episodes to air on television to see how these eliminations unfold. Reports suggest that each episode will feature one contestant’s eviction.

The 50 is a task-based reality show inspired by the Spanish format of the same name. The show brings 50 celebrities together for 26 days in a palace, where they must complete challenges to protect a prize money of Rs 50 lakh. According to reports, a character called “The Lion” will make the final decisions regarding the game’s rules.

What’s your take on the above evictions? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on The 50.