Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2026 3:52 pm IST|   Updated: 31st January 2026 3:54 pm IST
The 50 contestants
The 50 contestants (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Just a day before its grand premiere, one of the most awaited reality shows on Indian television, The 50, is already making headlines. The show will debut on February 1 on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

The unique reality format brings together 50 celebrity contestants from YouTube, social media, music, and television, who are locked inside a massive palace set. All contestants entered the house on January 25, and shooting, tasks, and eliminations began immediately.

The 50 eliminations

With five days of filming already completed, several updates have surfaced online. According to the latest reports, five contestants have already been eliminated from the competition. The eliminated names are:

  • Dushyant Kukreja
  • Vanshaj Singh
  • Nehal Chudasama
  • Lovkesh Kataria
  • Bebika Dhurve

The 50 has generated buzz for its intriguing tagline, “khelenge celebrities aur jeetenge fans,” and the presence of a mysterious masked figure known as The Lion, whose identity is expected to remain secret throughout the season, similar to Bigg Boss.

Following the early eliminations, 45 contestants remain in the race:

  1. Karan Patel
  2. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu
  3. Ridhima Pandita
  4. Manisha Rani
  5. Digvijay Rathee
  6. Siwet Tomar
  7. Rajat Dalal
  8. Prince Narula
  9. Singer Kaka
  10. Dino James
  11. Bhavya Singh
  12. Sidharth Bhardwaj
  13. Saurab Ghadge
  14. Arushi Chawla
  15. Arya QK
  16. Adnaan Shaikh
  17. Faiz Baloch
  18. Divya Agarwal
  19. Monalisa
  20. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
  21. Shiny Doshi
  22. Urvashi Dholakia
  23. Ridhi Dogra
  24. Shiv Thakare
  25. Yuvika Chaudhary
  26. Chahat Pandey
  27. Nikki Tamboli
  28. Arbaaz Patel
  29. Maxtern
  30. Shrutika Arjun
  31. Neelam Giri
  32. Archana Gautam
  33. Khanzaadi
  34. Hamid Barkzi
  35. Sapna Chaudhary
  36. Krishna Shroff
  37. Lakshay
  38. Archit
  39. Jahnavi Killekar
  40. Yung Sammy
  41. Natalia
  42. Tejaswi Madivada
  43. Rachit Rojha
  44. Sumaira Shaikh
  45. Dimple Singh

What do you think about these early eliminations, and which contestant are you supporting? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on The 50.

