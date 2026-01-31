Mumbai: Just a day before its grand premiere, one of the most awaited reality shows on Indian television, The 50, is already making headlines. The show will debut on February 1 on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

The unique reality format brings together 50 celebrity contestants from YouTube, social media, music, and television, who are locked inside a massive palace set. All contestants entered the house on January 25, and shooting, tasks, and eliminations began immediately.

The 50 eliminations

With five days of filming already completed, several updates have surfaced online. According to the latest reports, five contestants have already been eliminated from the competition. The eliminated names are:

Dushyant Kukreja

Vanshaj Singh

Nehal Chudasama

Lovkesh Kataria

Bebika Dhurve

The 50 Exclusive: On the very first day inside the house, one contestant has already been eliminated. According to unconfirmed sources, two names have surfaced — Dushyant Kukreja and Vanshaj Singh.Either both of them have been eliminated, or one of the two is out. Pls watch video… — Film window (@Filmwindow1) January 31, 2026

The 50 has generated buzz for its intriguing tagline, “khelenge celebrities aur jeetenge fans,” and the presence of a mysterious masked figure known as The Lion, whose identity is expected to remain secret throughout the season, similar to Bigg Boss.

Following the early eliminations, 45 contestants remain in the race:

Karan Patel Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu Ridhima Pandita Manisha Rani Digvijay Rathee Siwet Tomar Rajat Dalal Prince Narula Singer Kaka Dino James Bhavya Singh Sidharth Bhardwaj Saurab Ghadge Arushi Chawla Arya QK Adnaan Shaikh Faiz Baloch Divya Agarwal Monalisa Vikrant Singh Rajpoot Shiny Doshi Urvashi Dholakia Ridhi Dogra Shiv Thakare Yuvika Chaudhary Chahat Pandey Nikki Tamboli Arbaaz Patel Maxtern Shrutika Arjun Neelam Giri Archana Gautam Khanzaadi Hamid Barkzi Sapna Chaudhary Krishna Shroff Lakshay Archit Jahnavi Killekar Yung Sammy Natalia Tejaswi Madivada Rachit Rojha Sumaira Shaikh Dimple Singh

With intense competition already underway, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the game unfolds once the show officially goes on air.

What do you think about these early eliminations, and which contestant are you supporting? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on The 50.