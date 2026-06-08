Senior actress supports Aamir Khan’s decision to marry at 60

Mumbai: Ever since Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan confirmed that he will marry his longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, the news has dominated headlines and social media discussions. While many fans are delighted that the actor is taking the next step in his relationship, others have questioned his decision to marry for the third time at the age of 60.

Amid the mixed reactions online, veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar has come out in support of Aamir, dismissing the criticism surrounding his age and personal choices.

In a latest interview with Variety India, Rakhee praised Aamir for the way he has maintained healthy and respectful relationships with his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, even after their marriages ended.

Reacting to the wedding news, Rakhee said, “I am not in touch with the goings-on in the film industry, nor have I worked with Aamir Khan. But I do know he is a very sincere person. And I love the way he has maintained his friendship with his two wives (Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao) even after the marriage. It says a lot about him.”

The veteran actress also strongly rejected the notion that there is an age limit for finding companionship or getting married.

Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta (Instagram)

“What is wrong with marrying at 60?” she asked, adding that she herself married legendary filmmaker Gulzar when she was 40.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding details

Last week, Aamir officially confirmed reports of his upcoming wedding while speaking to Variety India. The actor revealed that he and Gauri feel ready to take their relationship to the next level after being together for more than two years.

“I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level. I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other, and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her. So, to formalize our togetherness just seems like a natural progression of our partnership,” Aamir said.

According to reports, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding will be an intimate ceremony held at the actor’s residence, with close friends and family members in attendance. Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are also expected to be part of the celebrations.