Patna: Senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi died on Monday night, the party said.

He was suffering from cancer.

“The BJP family is deeply saddened by the news of the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi,” the state unit of the party said in a post on X.

This is an irreparable loss for Bihar and the entire BJP family, it said.