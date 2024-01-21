BJP workers attack Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s car in Assam

Senior Congress leader and national general secretary Jairam Ramesh’s car was allegedly attacked by BJP workers during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday, January 21.

Ramesh took to social media platform X expressing anger. “My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans,” Ramesh wrote on X. “But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away.” he wrote.

“This is undoubtedly the Assam CM Himanta Biswa’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on,” he added.

My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away.… pic.twitter.com/IabpNa598P — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 21, 2024

The senior Congress leaders further alleged that a few media persons accompanying him were also manhandled by the ‘unruly crowd’.

Speaking to news agency PTI, All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh said the incident has been reported to the additional superintendent of police. “The camera, badge and other apparatus of a vlogger who has been covering the Yatra were snatched. Members of the social media team of the party were also manhandled. They created a very intimidating situation for us.,” she said.

Earlier, Ramesh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on their inability to visit Manipur, the north-eastern Indian state torn in ethnic violence since May 3, 2023.

Ramesh said, “Why don’t the Home Minister and Prime Minister visit Manipur? Today they have congratulated the people of Manipur on their statehood day, but why haven’t they gone there during 8 months of unrest, violence and oppression? Lakhs of people have been displaced and 300-400 people have been killed. There are societal tensions and an environment of fear and distrust among communities. Why is the Prime Minister quiet?”

(With PTI inputs)