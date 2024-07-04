Senior Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon

A senior Hezbollah commander was killed on Wednesday, July 3, in an Israeli airstrike in the Hosh area of Tyre, Lebanon amid increased tensions between the two sides.

The 59-year-old Mohammad Naameh Nasser, also known as Haj Abu Naameh, was the third most senior Hezbollah commander killed by Israel since the outbreak of cross-border clashes in October 2023.

Israeli airstrikes killed the commander of Hezbollah’s Nasr Unit, Taleb Sami Abdallah, on June 12 and commander, Wissam Al-Tawil who is also known as Jawas was deputy head of the elite Rawdan force of Hezbollah on January 8.

Several hours after the strike, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it had killed Nasser, describing him as the head of a unit responsible for firing into Israel from southwest Lebanon.

🔴ELIMINATED: Muhammad Neamah Naser, the Commander of the Aziz Unit in the Hezbollah Terrorist Organization



Naser entered his position in 2016 and led the rockets and anti-tank missile attacks from southwestern Lebanon toward Israeli civilians, communities and security forces.… pic.twitter.com/Uof9YEO0fy — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 3, 2024

In an initial response, Hezbollah fired 100 rockets at military targets over the border, causing sirens in northern Israeli communities.

🚨Sirens sounding in northern Israel🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 3, 2024

In recent weeks, the escalation between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah has increased, raising fears of a full-scale war, especially with the Israeli army approving operational plans a week ago for a “large-scale attack” on Lebanon.

This have raised international concern, prompting diplomatic efforts to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, there have been daily military confrontations between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah militia and other groups in the border area between Israel and Lebanon.

Israeli attacks have resulted in over 543 deaths, including 88 civilians in Lebanon. In Israel, at least 21 people, including 10 civilians, have been killed in Israel due to Hezbollah’s rocket fire and other attacks on civilian areas, Al Jazeera reported.