Senior Indian diplomat aims for fully functional Auckland consulate by May 1

Auckland: Indian Consul General Madan Mohan Sethi has pledged to make the Indian Consulate in Auckland fully operational by May. Currently operating from a temporary location in Mt Eden, the consulate provides various services, including passport assistance, Indian citizenship applications, document attestation, police certificates, birth and death certificates, liquor permits, and non-resident Indian certificates. Additionally, it issues certificates for repatriating deceased individuals’ remains or ashes to India.

“We provide all consular services here in Auckland, except OCI [Overseas Citizen of India] and visa services,” Sethi stated. “We intend to add these once we move to our permanent premises in the Auckland CBD. I expect we should be fully functional by May 1.”

The Indian consulate in Auckland was inaugurated on September 5 and has been temporarily operating from the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Mt Eden. Sethi joined as Consul General in November.

“We have served over 5,000 people in the last five months,” he said. “Once fully functional, our total staff will be 21. The consulate website is now live, enabling people to book appointments.”

The consulate’s jurisdiction covers Auckland, Northland, and Waikato. Applicants residing in these areas must submit applications at the Auckland consulate. Those outside these regions, including the South Island, should continue to approach the Indian High Commission in Wellington.

For consular service inquiries, individuals can contact cons.auckland@mea.gov.in.

Sethi described India-New Zealand relations as “warm and cordial,” highlighting growing alignment on international issues. He emphasized opportunities for collaboration in trade, commerce, investment, tourism, and higher education.

He also expressed interest in promoting Māori culture in India. “India hosts a series of international cultural festivals throughout the year, and our aim is to send Māori teams to some of them to introduce Indians to New Zealand’s indigenous culture,” he said.

Acknowledging the high rejection rates of Indian tourist and student visa applications for New Zealand, Sethi promised to address the issue with relevant authorities.

Additionally, he offered support to Indian migrants facing workplace exploitation in New Zealand, an issue highlighted since the introduction of the accredited employer work visa.

“Our doors are always open to anyone who needs genuine assistance,” he stated. “There are several provisions under which we can help.”

For emergencies, the consulate’s contact number for the Indian diaspora is 021 222 7651. Those requiring urgent assistance are advised to send a brief text outlining the emergency and the services needed.