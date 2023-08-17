Senior journalist CHVM Krishna Rao passes away

Hyderabad: Eminent senior journalist CHVM Krishna Rao breathed his last on Thursday after fighting cancer for the past year.

Krishna Rao, 64 affectionately called ‘Babai’ by his dear ones was a distinguished journalist and political analyst.

His remarkable 47-year career was a testament to his unwavering dedication to the field of journalism.

Kickstarting his journey in the field in 1975 Rao quickly rose through the ranks, leaving an indelible mark on the English and Telugu daily newspapers.

His longest and most impactful role was as the chief of the news bureau for the Deccan Chronicle, where he served for over 18 years.

Krishna Rao’s keen insights and unrelenting pursuit of truth earned him respect throughout the journalistic community.

He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren.