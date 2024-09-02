Senior journalist Umesh Upadhyay dies after falling off fourth floor

New Delhi: Senior journalist Umesh Upadhyay died on Sunday when he fell off the fourth floor of his house during inspection of a renovation work in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Sunday, police said.

A senior police officer said 64-year-old Upadhyay, elder brother of former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay, suffered serious head injuries after he accidentally fell from the fourth floor to the second floor of the building.

At around 2.50 pm, police received information from the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj regarding admission of Umesh Upadhyay, the officer said.

“On enquiry, it came to light that at about 10.30 am, when Upadhyay was inspecting the renovation work of his building, he accidentally fell from the fourth floor to the second floor,” the officer said.

The veteran journalist was seriously hurt in his head and suffered multiple other injuries. He was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre at around 11 am, where he later succumbed to injuries, police said.

Another police officer said that Upadhyay’s family was currently not residing at his residential building due to renovation work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the journalist’s death.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior journalist and writer Umesh Upadhyay ji, who made valuable contributions in the field of digital media and television.

डिजिटल मीडिया से लेकर टेलीविजन के क्षेत्र में बहुमूल्य योगदान देने वाले वरिष्ठ पत्रकार और लेखक उमेश उपाध्याय जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनका जाना पत्रकारिता जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। ओम… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2024

“His demise is an irreparable loss for the world of journalism. I express my condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!,” Modi said in a post on X.

Satish Upadhyay, who is NDMC Vice Chairman, said that his elder brother Umesh Upadhyay succumbed to injuries after falling down at his home in Vasant Kunj in the morning.

Police said that postmortem of the body and legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway.