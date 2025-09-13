Senior Maoist leader surrenders before Telangana police

Hyderabad: A senior member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) with a bounty of Rs 1 crore surrendered before the Telangana police on Friday, September 12.

According to local reports, Pothula Kalpana alias Sujathakka, is the widow of Kishenji, a Maoist leader who was killed in November 2011. She is considered one of the most-wanted leaders.

She used to write stories in Telugu magazines under the pen name ‘Myna’. People also know her as Mynakka.

She is in charge of the Chhattisgarh South Sub Zonal Bureau and has 106 cases booked against her.

A few other Maoists also surrendered to the police. A formal press conference is awaited on Saturday, September 13.

In July, five Maoists surrendered before the Telangana police in Mulugu district.

In the recent times, more number of senior Maoist party operatives have been surrendering themselves, and mostly because of having health issues.

The Maoist party has been suffering huge losses in the ongoing anti-naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and other states.

The party has lost it’s top leader Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju on May 21, in an encounter that claimed the lives of 27 revolutionaries.

Tentu Lakshmi Narasimha Chalam alias Sudhakar aged 65, Modem Balakrishna alias Balanna, Katakam Sudarshan, Pratap Reddy Ramachandra Reddy alias Chalapathi aged 62, Mylarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, and many more top leaders were killed in the recent times.

Sushil Roy (78), a politburo member and founding member of the Maoist party died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on June 18, 2014, following prolonged illness.

B Narayan Sanyal alias Naveen Prasad alias Bijoy Da, was the second in command after the party’s national secretary, had passed away in a south Kolkata hospital on April 17, 2017. He was in his early 80s and was suffering from cancer.

However, according to Mulugu police, Maoist cadres have been surrendering due to the joint awareness program by Mulugu District Police and CRPF for the development and welfare of tribal people under the initiative ‘Poru Kanna Ooru Minna – Mana Ooruki Tirigi Randi’.