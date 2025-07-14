Telangana: Five Maoists surrender before Mulugu police

Hyderabad: Five members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party surrendered before the Mulugu district police on Monday, July 14. In 2025 till date, a total of 73 Maoists belonging to various ranks have joined the mainstream in the district of Telangana and have surrendered their arms.

According to a press release from the Mulugu police, Maoist cadres have been surrendering as a result of the awareness program jointly undertaken by Mulugu District Police and CRPF for the development and welfare of tribal people under the initiative ‘Poru Kanna Ooru Minna – Mana Ooruki Tirigi Randi’.

The five Maoist party members who surrendered belonged to different cadres of the rebel group, also known as naxalites. As part of the process, they are entitled to rehabilitation benefits being provided by the Telangana government and the police department.

The five members – MuchakiJogi, 16, Shyamala Rajesh, 22, KadthiIduma, 20, UkeJogi, 18, Badishey Bheema, 21 – voluntarily surrendered today before the Mulugu superintendent of police Dr Shabarish.

“All of them are being provided with suitable facilities under the rehabilitation scheme by the government. Witnessing the declining condition of the Maoist party day by day, lower-level cadres are opposing the top leadership and are deciding to leave the underground life and live a peaceful life with their families. This is the main reason that so far, 73 armed Maoist party members have joined the mainstream in Mulugu district alone,” said the Mulugu police.

The 73 armed members who surrendered have received lakhs of rupees in cash rewards, immediate assistance, and rehabilitation benefits, added the release. It further appealed to tribal people to not trust the Maoists out of fear.

Each of the 5 Maoist members who surrendered today were immediately given Rs 25,000. The remaining amount of Rs 6.75 lakh based on their ranks will be credited into their bank accounts through cheque after receiving their Aadhaar cards and bank account details.