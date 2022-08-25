Senior officers intervene and defuse police standoff at Nagarjuna Sagar dam

Hyderabad: Senior officers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night stepped in and defused a standoff between police officers from both states at the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.

The officers got into a heated argument after the Telangana Special Police Force (TS SPF) stopped a vehicle of Andhra counterparts from entering the dam site.

The argument was sparked when Andhra police issued a challan on a TS SPF vehicle. Senior officers from both states intervened and kept the situation from spiralling out of control.

Also Read Apollo University signs MoU with University of Hyderabad

For the past 10 days, tensions have been building among the personnel, ever since the dam gates were opened. Telangana police were questioned by Andhra police for entering their station limits via the dam.

The AP police have filed charges against SPF personnel for allegedly drinking in public. Another case was filed after it was discovered that the SPF was driving without valid documents.