Senior Tollywood actor hikes salary, here’s his SHOCKING fee

Mumbai: Over the past few years Tollywood films have managed to drag audiences to the theatres and these films are now released in almost all top Indian languages. Various actors have amassed a huge fan following across the globe and craze for the South Indian movies has reached other parts of India too.

After giving various box office hits several South actors have started working on big Bollywood projects and a few have even signed or appeared in international projects too. The rising popularity of the actors has led to a hike in salaries and South Indian actors especially Telugu ones have hiked their fees.

As it was genuine to increase the remuneration for the actors who have impressed audiences at the box office but there are other several actors who are not able to drag audiences to theatres but they demand a huge amount of salary. One of these actors is Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actor’s movies are not performing well at the box office and it is reported that he has hiked his salary many folds after giving just a single hit movie.

Reports suggest that Nandamuri Balakrishna was charging Rs 10 crore before the release of the ‘Akhanda’. Reports also claim that Balakrishna has now increased his remuneration and is currently charging Rs 28 crore and it is predicted that an unnecessary hike in the salaries of actors can push producers towards bankruptcy.

Relevant to mention here that, megastar Chiranjeevi charges Rs 50 crore, Venkatesh Daggubati charges around Rs 12 crore while Ravi Tej charges Rs 24 crore for each film.