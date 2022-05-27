Sensation prevails in old city after man attacks woman with knife

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Hafiz Baba Nagar area under Kanchanbagh police station limits after a man attacked a woman with a knife in broad daylight.

Noor Banu 44 is a widow and staying at Baba Nagar area while Shaikh Naseeruddin aka Habeeb who stays in the same area has been allegedly stalking and harassing her for getting married. The woman has been rejecting the proposal since she has four daughters and two sons.

The family sources said that Habeeb has been continuously harassing her for the past one year and a police complaint was also filed against him in the past but in vain. But he did not mend his ways and was desperately after her.

On Friday afternoon while Noor Banu was on her way to the in-laws house of her daughter, Shaikh Naseeruddin waylaid her at Omer Hotel and attacked with a sharp edged weapon indiscriminately . During the attack she sustained multiple injuries over the body.

She was lying in a pool of blood and a team of Kanchanbagh police reached the spot and the victim has been shifted to a private hospital and her condition is critical.

An attempt to murder case has been registered against Shaikh Naseeruddin and investigation is underway. The police have collected the CCTV footage in the area.