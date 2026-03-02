Sensex, Nifty crash in early trade as Middle East crisis deepens

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,743.46 points or 3.37 per cent to 78,543.73 in early trade.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 10:27 am IST
Graph showing Sensex and Nifty indices dropping 1% during mid-session trading.
Representative Image

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty crashed in early trade on Monday, March 2, tracking a sharp spike in crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,743.46 points or 3.37 per cent to 78,543.73 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 533.55 points or 2.11 per cent to 24,645.10.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Bharat Electronics emerged as the only gainer.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 5.38 per cent to USD 76.79 per barrel.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran early Saturday, with the Iranian state media confirming the death on Sunday.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Iran began firing missiles at Israel and the Arab countries in the region in retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index quoted lower, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite index traded in positive territory.

The US market ended lower on Friday.

“The uncertainty related to the war in West Asia will loom large over the market in the near-term. The major risk from the market perspective is the energy risk arising from the surge in crude,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 7,536.36 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) however, bought stocks worth Rs 12,292.81 crore.

“For investors, the risk extends beyond energy. Prolonged regional instability could disrupt trade routes, strain supply chains and tighten global financial conditions if inflation expectations re-accelerate,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

On Friday, the Sensex tanked 961.42 points or 1.17 per cent to settle at 81,287.19. The Nifty tumbled 317.90 points or 1.25 per cent to end at 25,178.65.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 10:27 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button