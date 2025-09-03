Sent those spreading hate to Pakistan, not Bangladehsh: Madani slams Assam CM

In a veiled attack on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Mehmood Asad Madani said, “Those who spread hate and communal tension should be sent to Pakistan, not Bangladesh.”

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, Madani said, “Himanta keeps on saying that Miyas will be sent to Bangladesh. I say people who spread hate should be sent to Pakistan, not Bangladeshis.”

The Assam CM launched a scathing attack on the Jamiat president, accusing the latter of working against the state’s interest. “If I find Madani, I will send him to Bangladesh,” he told mediapersons on Friday.

Himanta’s statement comes after the Muslim organisation demanded his resignation following the massive demolition drive in the Rengma Reserve Forest in Golaghat district.

Madani expressed disapproval of Himanta’s remarks and highlighted his family’s contribution towards the nation. “India is a wonderful country, built on brotherhood and mutual respect. I take pride in saying it is the oldest and one of the greatest civilisations. But how has this civilisation truly been great, by making statements like these? People with fame, power, and wealth say such things and act as they please,” Madani said.

Two days ago, the Jamiat president met displaced residents in Assam’s Goalpara and neighbouring areas. A predominantly Muslim population resides there. He demanded that eviction drives being carried out by the Assam government should follow the rules laid down by the Supreme Court.

Assam demolition drive

On July 29, the Himanta-Biswa government launched a massive demolition drive in the Rengma Reserve Forest in Golaghat, alleging encroachment, targeting 2,648 houses across 12 villages. These villagers are predominantly Bengali-speaking Muslims and other communities such as Bodo, Nepali and Manipuri.

So far, 15,000 bighas (around 4,900 acres) have been reclaimed by the government. Over 3,500 families have been rendered displaced.

The demolition drive was challenged in the Guwahati High Court, where petitioners claimed they have been residing in the affected areas for years and hold relevant documents such as electricity connections, ration cards, and inclusion in the electoral rolls.

On August 22, nearly a month later, the Supreme Court ordered status quo on the large-scale demolition and eviction drive in Assam’s Golaghat district.