Senthil Balaji resigns from TN Cabinet

Chennai: Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has resigned from the Council of Ministers, Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday.

The Raj Bhavan release said that based on a letter from Chief Minister M K Stalin dated February 12, “recommending acceptance of the resignation of Senthil Balaji” from the state Cabinet, Governor R N Ravi has approved the recommendation.

The governor has “accepted’ the resignation of V Senthil Balaji, Minister, from the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers, the release said.

Senthil Balaji was arrested in June 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash for job scam and lodged in the Puzhal prison.

He had been a minister without a portfolio prior to his resignation and had handled the Electricity and Prohibition portfolios earlier.