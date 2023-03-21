Separate state demand: MHA panel to hold talk with Naga body

Kohima: The Union Home Ministry-appointed panel is likely to hold talks with the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state, on Wednesday.

Top officials said that both the state and Central governments would not agree to the separate state demand and instead, various financial and administrative autonomy measures are likely to be accorded.

ENPO sources said that the 3-member panel headed by MHA adviser, northeast A.K Mishra would discuss the demand with the leaders of the ENPO in Kohima on Wednesday.

The ENPO and its associated organisations, in support of its separate state demand, earlier given a call to boycott the February 27 Nagaland assembly polls but subsequently withdrew the boycott call following the assurance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP alliance was voted back to power.

Shah, addressing election rallies in Nagaland, had said that all the issues of ENPO have been discussed and an agreement would be signed after the polls.

“Due to the model code of conduct of the assembly elections, agreement could not be signed. After the February 27 assembly polls, an agreement would be signed by the Union Home Ministry ensuring the Naga people’s rights and development,” he had said.

“I had a meeting with them and assured them that all their problems will be solved. Be it budgetary provisions, more power to council and equitable development of the state, we will discuss everything. The Government of India will solve the problem,” Shah had said.

The ENPO, the apex tribal organisation of eastern Nagaland, to press its demand had boycotted the annual Hornbill festival last year.

Claiming that the six districts — Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator — have been neglected for years, the ENPO has been demanding a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state since 2010.

Seven tribes of eastern Nagaland, Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam, and Yimkhiung are spread across these six districts.