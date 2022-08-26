Serial killer government: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it a “serial killer government” and toppling established governments of various states.

During a special assembly session, also witnessed war words between AAP and BJP leaders.

While stating that so far no Aam Aadmi Party MLA has deflected to the party and proposed a confidence motion to prove so.

The Delhi CM stated that he was stopped from addressing mayors in Singapore about the good work of the Delhi government “by those against the country’s progress”.

Vested interests are now trying to topple Delhi government: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in assembly.

“The lieutenant governor (LG) has now started probing our schools. They want to stop good work being done in schools, hospitals,” said Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly.

Kejriwal while slamming the ruling BJP government alleged that the money collected through GST and hike in petrol and diesel prices to poach MLAs. he added that so far the BJP had bought 227 MLAs.

BJP vs AAP in Special Delhi Assembly:

The Delhi Assembly special session on Friday witnessed stormy scenes with the ruling AAP shouting “khokha-khokha”, accusing the BJP of trying to buy its MLAs, and the opposition hitting back with “dhokha-dhokha”, referring to the alleged liquor scam.

Amid the slogan shouting, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla marshalled out all the eight BJP MLAs for the entire day of one-day session over an alleged video recording charge levelled by an AAP MLA on chief whip of the opposition Ajay Mahawar.

Earlier, Birla tried to restore order in the House, warning MLAs of both sides to stop sloganeering and take their seats. She also sent out AAP MLA Rituraj from the House as he kept on speaking despite her warnings.

The session was called by the ruling AAP to discuss how the BJP was allegedly trying to “poach” its MLAs and highlight the achievements of the Kejriwal government.

(The story has been edited with inputs from the News Desk)