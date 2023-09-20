Seriousness towards mental health necessary: Rajasthan top cop

Jaipur: Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra on Wednesday said that in the current times, the problem of mental stress and anxiety has been continuously increasing.

Keeping in view the problem of mental stress among the people, including the police force, he expressed the need to take mental health seriously.

Mishra said this while addressing a workshop on mental health organised at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday under the guidance of Dr. Vimal Sharma (of Rajasthan origin), working at Manchester University, UK.

Mishra said that amid the complexities of life, this problem is increasing not only in the urban but also in the rural areas, amongst the youth.

In the circumstances of increasing competition and lack of proper guidance from parents, children become victims of mental stress and even take the step of suicide.

Emphasising a positive outlook towards life, he said that in the circumstances of increasing workload, a systematic lifestyle is necessary.

“Your happiness scale can be increased by proper self-care and entertainment activities including regular exercise, yoga, pranayam, sports,” he said.

DG (Law and Order) Rajeev Sharma, while welcoming the guests, stressed the need to have seriousness towards the mental health of police officers. He also stressed on timely solution of mental problems.

Principal of SMS Medical College and cardiologist Rajeev Bagrahatta laid emphasis on regular exercise along with a systematic daily routine.

Vimal Sharma stressed on regular assessment of mental health conditions as well as discussions with experts from time to time.

Experts from the UK including Dr. Catherine and Dr. Robert Paul also expressed their views.

On the occasion, ADG Crime Dinesh MN, ADG Bipin Pandey, IG Rajendra Singh, DIG Shweta Dhankhar, SMS Senior Professor Dr Lokesh Sharma, Police Headquarters Dr Sunil Poonia and medical officers working in police institutions across the state participated.