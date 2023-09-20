Seriousness towards mental health necessary: Rajasthan top cop

Experts from the UK including Dr. Catherine and Dr. Robert Paul also expressed their views.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 20th September 2023 9:55 pm IST
Seriousness towards mental health necessary
Representative Image

Jaipur: Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra on Wednesday said that in the current times, the problem of mental stress and anxiety has been continuously increasing.

Keeping in view the problem of mental stress among the people, including the police force, he expressed the need to take mental health seriously.

Also Read
Nuh violence case: Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested from Rajasthan

Mishra said this while addressing a workshop on mental health organised at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday under the guidance of Dr. Vimal Sharma (of Rajasthan origin), working at Manchester University, UK.

MS Education Academy

Mishra said that amid the complexities of life, this problem is increasing not only in the urban but also in the rural areas, amongst the youth.

In the circumstances of increasing competition and lack of proper guidance from parents, children become victims of mental stress and even take the step of suicide.

Emphasising a positive outlook towards life, he said that in the circumstances of increasing workload, a systematic lifestyle is necessary.

“Your happiness scale can be increased by proper self-care and entertainment activities including regular exercise, yoga, pranayam, sports,” he said.

DG (Law and Order) Rajeev Sharma, while welcoming the guests, stressed the need to have seriousness towards the mental health of police officers. He also stressed on timely solution of mental problems.

Principal of SMS Medical College and cardiologist Rajeev Bagrahatta laid emphasis on regular exercise along with a systematic daily routine.

Vimal Sharma stressed on regular assessment of mental health conditions as well as discussions with experts from time to time.

Experts from the UK including Dr. Catherine and Dr. Robert Paul also expressed their views.

On the occasion, ADG Crime Dinesh MN, ADG Bipin Pandey, IG Rajendra Singh, DIG Shweta Dhankhar, SMS Senior Professor Dr Lokesh Sharma, Police Headquarters Dr Sunil Poonia and medical officers working in police institutions across the state participated.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 20th September 2023 9:55 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button