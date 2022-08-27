Set up coach factory in Telangana or face consequences: Khammam TRS MP

Hyderabad: TRS MP of Khammam, Nama Nageshwar Rao expressed his disappointment with the Centre’s decision to deliver the bifurcation commitments on Friday.

During the 74th Railway Zonal Consultative Committee meeting, Nageshwar Rao with the general manager, South Central Railway, Arun Kumar Jain, criticised the Centre for ignoring critical concerns of the railways.

However, Nageshwar Rao urged the Centre to reconsider its perspective and build the coach plant and respect the feelings of the people of Telangana.

He also said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao had repeatedly requested the Prime Minister and railway minister for the allocation of the factory to the state.

The MP said that they are willing to go to whatever length to pursue the subject and preserve Telangana’s interests. He also alleged that every year the Centre discriminates against Telangana in the railway budget.

“For this, the state government has identified 150 acres of land and given it to the Railways. The Centre should change its attitude and set up the coach factory, otherwise, they will have to face the wrath of the people of Telangana,” Rao said.