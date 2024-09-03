Set up health camps, repair damaged roads: GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Amrapali Kata has directed authorities to clear floating debris from canals and stormwater drain culverts when there is no rain, ensuring effective proper drainage and preventing water stagnation.

During a teleconference on Tuesday morning, September 3, the GHMC Commissioner emphasized immediate action to tackle flooding and canal maintenance issues across Hyderabad. Additionally, she has mandated special initiatives during rainy periods to manage water accumulation and avoid flooding in inland areas.

The additional commissioner of health has been tasked with identifying flood-affected colonies to implement anti-larvae operations and fogging to prevent seasonal diseases. Health camps are to be established in collaboration with district medical officers in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal districts.

In addition to health measures, the GHMC Commissioner instructed that immediate repairs be made to roads damaged by rain. Warning boards or barricades are also to be installed around particularly hazardous areas to prevent accidents.

Following these directives, commissioner Kata conducted a surprise inspection in the Kukatpally zone, including flood-affected areas such as Maisamma Pond, IDL Pond, and Safdar Nagar. She stressed the importance of completing canal works to avoid disruption from flooding and advised on providing safe drinking water to affected residents.

Telangana suffers loss of Rs 5438 crore due to heavy rains

The Telangana Government has released an assessment report on the damages caused by heavy rains and floods in the state recently.

Based on initial estimates, the total loss is Rs 5438 crore, as per the report released by the Telangana CMO on Monday.

The losses have been estimated as — Roads and Building Department -Rs 2,362 crore. Energy Department (damage to electrical installation) Rs 175 crore, crop loss (in 415000 acres) – Rs 415 crore, irrigation (repair to minor tanks) – Rs 629 crore.

Furthermore, panchayati raj and rural development suffered a loss of Rs 170 crore, the Medical and Health Department- of Rs 12 crore, the Animal Husbandry Department suffered a loss of Rs 25 crore, the Municipal Administration suffered a loss of Rs 1150 crore and damages of public properties estimated up to Rs 500 crore, as per the report.

110 relief camps were organized and more than 4000 people were shifted to these camps safely, it said.

Meanwhile, due to incessant rains, the water level of the Munneru River has increased in Khammam’s Prakash Nagar in Telangana.