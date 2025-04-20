Seven arrested after pro-Palestine posters surface in Sambhal

Sambhal: Seven people were arrested in connection with posters bearing ‘Free Gaza, Free Palestine’ messages appearing on walls of shops in Narauli town here, police said on Sunday.

The posters, which came to light a few days ago, also included an appeal to a particular community to boycott Israeli goods.

Baniyather Station House Officer Ramveer Singh told PTI that the police had launched a probe and identified the seven individuals based on CCTV camera footage. Additional information was gathered from owners of the shops on whose walls the posters appeared.

Singh said the arrested individuals were identified as Asim, Saif Ali, Rahees, Matloob, Fardeen, Arman and Arbaz.

Reacting to the incident, Bajrang Dal convenor Nitin Sharma told reporters that the posters, which urged Muslims to buy only from shops run by people of the same faith, were deeply disturbing and aimed at spreading communal hatred.

“These are not just posters. They represent a dangerous mentality that is seeping into the district,” Sharma said.

“The situation in West Bengal is alarming with increasing atrocities against Hindus. Similar signs are now visible in Narauli, where posters have been put up asking Muslims to buy only from Muslims. Who is trying to incite riots and set the town on fire?” he asked.

He said that if the administration fails to take immediate action, organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal will take matters into their own hands.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel in October 2023, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251.

The offensive has since killed more than 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, AP reported Gaza’s health ministry as saying.