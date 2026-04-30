Seven bank officials from Hyderabad held for assisting cybercriminals

The accused were found actively facilitating the opening of bank accounts for cyber fraudsters by knowingly ignoring KYC norms and verification procedures.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th April 2026 10:03 pm IST
Image shows Person in a hoodie working on a computer with code on multiple screens in a dark setting
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Seven bank officials were arrested by the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police in five separate cases for allegedly colluding with cybercriminals and illegally opening accounts in large-scale frauds, police stated in a release on Thursday, April 30.

According to the police, the bank officers were actively facilitating the opening of bank accounts for cybercriminals by ignoring KYC norms and verification procedures.

They also failed to initiate mandatory safeguards, reporting mechanisms, and preventive actions despite clear indicators of suspicious transactions.

Subhan Bakery

Indian Bank’s Assistant Manager Anusha and Branch Manager Mudavath Dinesh Chowhan, working in Kukatpally, Reddy Harish, working as Field Officer of IndusInd Bank’s JNTU Branch and Bank Sales Manager N Ravi, along with Nadeesh Sambar, a former manager at the Bank of Maharashtra’s Pragathi Nagar branch, Renikunta Mahesh, an ex-field officer of Bandhan Bank, have been arrested.

Their actions demonstrate serious misuse of official position, breach of trust, and direct/indirect support to organised cybercrime networks, resulting in financial loss to innocent victims.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th April 2026 10:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button