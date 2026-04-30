Seven bank officials from Hyderabad held for assisting cybercriminals

Hyderabad: Seven bank officials were arrested by the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police in five separate cases for allegedly colluding with cybercriminals and illegally opening accounts in large-scale frauds, police stated in a release on Thursday, April 30.

According to the police, the bank officers were actively facilitating the opening of bank accounts for cybercriminals by ignoring KYC norms and verification procedures.

They also failed to initiate mandatory safeguards, reporting mechanisms, and preventive actions despite clear indicators of suspicious transactions.

Indian Bank’s Assistant Manager Anusha and Branch Manager Mudavath Dinesh Chowhan, working in Kukatpally, Reddy Harish, working as Field Officer of IndusInd Bank’s JNTU Branch and Bank Sales Manager N Ravi, along with Nadeesh Sambar, a former manager at the Bank of Maharashtra’s Pragathi Nagar branch, Renikunta Mahesh, an ex-field officer of Bandhan Bank, have been arrested.

Their actions demonstrate serious misuse of official position, breach of trust, and direct/indirect support to organised cybercrime networks, resulting in financial loss to innocent victims.