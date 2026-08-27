Seven killed in private bus-auto rickshaw collision in Andhra

Chilakaluripet: Seven people were killed and six others injured after a private bus collided with an auto-rickshaw near Kala Mandir Junction here in Palnadu district on Thursday, August 27, police said.

According to Narasaraopet Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Hanumanth Rao, the incident occurred around 1 am when the private bus heading to Tirupati reached the bypass near Chilakaluripet to pick up a passenger.

“Seven people were killed and six others injured when the bus collided with an auto-rickshaw near Kala Mandir Junction in Palnadu district on Thursday,” Rao told PTI.

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After picking up the passenger, the bus proceeded towards the Narasaraopet bus stand, when it hit an auto-rickshaw near Kala Mandir Junction.

The auto turned on the wrong side of the road in to the path of the bus, which was travelling at around 40 kmph, the DSP added.

Four people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries in the hospital, police said.

Six people who were injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.