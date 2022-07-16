Seven killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 16th July 2022 2:57 pm IST
IANS

Kiev: Seven people were killed and 14 others injured in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

“On 15 July, the Russians killed seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast: 2 in Krasnohorivka, 1 in Sloviansk, 1 in Avdiivka, 1 in Zakitne, 1 in Hirnyk, and 1 in Ostrivske. Another 14 civilians sustained injuries,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

“In addition, a person who had earlier sustained injuries in Luhansk Oblast died in Kostiantynivka yesterday,” Ukrainska Pravda quoted Kyrylenko as saying.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Iranian FM denies sending drones to Russia amid Ukraine war

Russia has stepped up its offensive in Donetsk Oblast in recent days after claiming control over Luhansk.

Donetsk and Luhansk comprise the Donbas, the industrialised eastern part of Ukraine that has seen the biggest battle in Europe for generations.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button