Seven killed in separate road accidents in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Seven people were killed and 15 other injured in separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday.

Two agriculture workers died and seven others injured when an autorickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a car in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district.

The accident occurred near AS Peta Crossroads in Atmakur mandal. The agriculture workers were heading to Tellapaduku village from Venkataraopalli for tobacco grading work.

Two of the workers died on the spot while seven others were injured. The injured were shifted to a hospital, where condition of three of them is stated to be critical.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident. He stated that the death of two agricultural workers in the accident has saddened him.

He directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He asked the district officials to provide all the assistance to the families of the victims.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy also expressed shock over the road accident. He spoke to Nellore district officials over phone and directed them to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

The minister also asked officials to initiate steps to provide financial aid to the families of the victims. Minister Reddy said steps would be taken to further improve road safety.

Meanwhile, two people died in another road accident in Telangana’s Khammam town.

Police said a truck hit a motorbike, resulting in the death of two persons riding the two-wheeler. The truck driver jumped a red signal, which resulted in the accident.

A youth died in a road accident in Telangana’s Medak district. According to police, a motorbike which the youth was riding was hit by a truck near Kavudipalli. The deceased was identified as Abdul Nabi (24), an employee of the Revenue Department in Medak Collectorate.

A three-year-old child died, and six others, including the groom, were killed in a collision between a car and a DCM in Jagtial district. The groom and some other members of the marriage party were travelling in the car.

In another accident in Karimnagar district, a truck driver was killed and another injured in the collision between two trucks. The accident occurred near the Tammunapalli bridge in Huzurabad mandal. The drivers were trapped in the cabins, and the police had a tough time rescuing them. One of them succumbed to his injuries.

Two youths were injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into an electric pole in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district in Telangana. Police said overspeeding led to the accident.