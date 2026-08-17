Seven of a gang held for 14 tola gold theft in Hyderabad

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Langer Houz Police with the arrested accused
Langer Houz Police with the arrested accused

Hyderabad: A six-member gang was arrested on Sunday, August 16, for stealing 14 tolas of gold from a retired bank manager’s house in Hyderabad on August 1.

The complainant, Dama Mohan, approached the Langer Houz Police, stating that seven tolas of gold, including four gold bangles, two bangles weighing 1.2 tolas each, and two bangles weighing 1.5 tolas each, along with three gold chains weighing seven tolas, were stolen from his residence.

Based on the complainant, the police registered a case of theft under Sections 318(4) (cheating, dishonesty), 317(2) (receipt, retention of stolen property), and 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The accused were identified as Syed Asad, 46, a resident of Babanagar; Omer Khan, 27, a resident of Santoshnagar; Syed Moin, 34; Azar Hussain, 24, a rowdy sheeter and resident of Santoshnagar; Mohammed Ibrahim, 30, a resident of Hafiz Babanagar; and Syed Abdul Majeed, 35, a resident of the old city.

Following an investigation and verification of closed-circuit television cameras, the accused were arrested on Sunday night near a hotel.

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