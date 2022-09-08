Seven passengers held at Hyderabad airport for trying to smuggle cigarettes

Hyderabad: The customs officials at the RGI Airport on Wednesday apprehended seven passengers who arrived by flight GF274, 6E025; FZ435, G9458 for trying to smuggle cigarettes(1 lakhs Numbers) and 100 e- cigarettes total valuing Rs. 11 lakhs.

On suspicion, the customs officials checked the baggage of the passengers and found they were trying to carry the cigarettes illegally into the country by hoodwinking the customs authorities.

The goods have been confiscated.

Further investigation is in progress.