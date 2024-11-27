Several areas in Hyderabad to face drinking water supply disruption today 

Hyderabad: Residents in Hyderabad are set to face interruptions in their drinking water supply today due to ongoing maintenance work.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has alerted the public about this disruption, urging them to make arrangements in advance to minimize inconvenience.

Reason for disruption in drinking water supply in Hyderabad

The drinking water supply disruption in the city is attributed to a power outage at the Aliabad Reservoir Pumping Station.

This outage is a result of maintenance work being conducted by TGSPDCL at the Aliabad 33/11 KV substation.

The water supply interruption will impact several neighborhoods in Hyderabad, including:

Badam Masjid

Balagunj

Mahankali Temple

Lal Darwaja

Mithra Club

Chatrinaka

Gandhi Statue

Srinivas High School area

Sriram Nagar

Panduranga Rao Street

CIB Quarters

Harijan Basthi

Gowlipura

Mekala Mandi

Sardapet Nagar

Lakshmi Nagar

Hamam Bowli

Boiguda

Kandikal Gate

DK Colony

Rajanna Bowli

Quadri Chaman area

Residents in these areas are advised to store adequate water in advance to meet their daily needs during the disruption.

Second major disruption in 20 days

This is the second significant drinking water supply issue reported in Hyderabad within the past 20 days.

Earlier this month, essential repair work on the Manjira Phase-2 pipeline—a 1500 mm diameter PSC pumping main—led to water supply interruptions across multiple neighborhoods.

The HMWSSB had reported significant leaks in the pipeline, necessitating urgent repairs. This maintenance work commenced on November 11 and lasted for 24 hours, causing disruptions in areas such as:

RC Puram

Ashoknagar

Jyoti Nagar

Lingampally

Chandanagar

Gangaram

Madinaguda

Miyapur

Biramguda

Aminpur

Erragadda

SR Nagar

Ameerpet

KPHB Colony

Kukatpally

Moosapet

Jagadgirigutta

In view of the current disruptions in the drinking water supply, residents of Hyderabad need to plans accordingly.