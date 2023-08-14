Several Congress leaders join BRS ahead of Telangana polls

Dayakar Rao promised that the new candidates would get due respect in the party and the opportunity to serve the public of the state.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 14th August 2023 2:24 pm IST
Minister for Panchayatraj, Rural development & Rural water supply,Government of Telangana (Photo: Twitter).

As Telangana Assembly polls inch closer, several Congress leaders including Kamareddygudem village MPTC Mohammed Zakir Hussain joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Parvathagiri village of Warangal district on Monday, August 14.

BookMyMBBS

Congress leaders joined BRS in the presence of panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. Other leaders who joined the party include Pulipampula Bhaskar, president of Kamareddygudem Congress village unit, and youth leader Mohammed Mehru.

Also Read
Shabbir launches mass contact campaign in Kamareddy constituency

The newly-joined leaders claimed that the state development initiatives and welfare schemes prompted them to join hands with K Chandrashekar Rao-led government.

MS Education Academy

Speaking at the event, Dayakar Rao promised that the new candidates would get due respect in the party and the opportunity to serve the public of the state. MPTC Zakir said he would work hard to strengthen the party and the state with government-initiated welfare schemes.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 14th August 2023 2:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button