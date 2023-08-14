Several Congress leaders join BRS ahead of Telangana polls

As Telangana Assembly polls inch closer, several Congress leaders including Kamareddygudem village MPTC Mohammed Zakir Hussain joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Parvathagiri village of Warangal district on Monday, August 14.

Congress leaders joined BRS in the presence of panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. Other leaders who joined the party include Pulipampula Bhaskar, president of Kamareddygudem Congress village unit, and youth leader Mohammed Mehru.

The newly-joined leaders claimed that the state development initiatives and welfare schemes prompted them to join hands with K Chandrashekar Rao-led government.

Speaking at the event, Dayakar Rao promised that the new candidates would get due respect in the party and the opportunity to serve the public of the state. MPTC Zakir said he would work hard to strengthen the party and the state with government-initiated welfare schemes.