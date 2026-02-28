Several countries direct citizens to leave Iran, Israel amid war concerns

Several countries have begun withdrawing diplomatic staff and advising their citizens to leave Iran and Israel as tensions escalate in the Middle East, despite ongoing negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran that have been described as positive.

The precautionary measures follow growing concerns over a possible regional escalation and fears that a military confrontation could erupt if diplomatic efforts fail.

Diplomatic withdrawals and travel advisories

The US Embassy in Israel issued a security notice on Friday allowing non-essential government personnel and their family members to leave the country voluntarily due to security risks. The embassy warned that additional restrictions could be imposed without prior notice, including limits on travel to specific areas such as parts of Jerusalem, including the Old City, and the West Bank. It also urged US citizens to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights remain available.

Canada called on its nationals in Iran to leave the country, warning that regional conflict could resume with little or no notice.

The United Kingdom (UK) announced the temporary withdrawal of its diplomatic staff from Iran due to the security situation, stating that the embassy would continue operating remotely. The British Foreign Office also advised against all but essential travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories and confirmed the relocation of some staff and their families from Tel Aviv to another location within Israel.

Britain has also advised against travel to Yemen and Syria and urged its citizens in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to exercise heightened caution due to the risk of regional escalation.

Italy urged its citizens to leave Iran and advised them to exercise caution across the Middle East due to continued instability. France recommended that its nationals avoid travel to Israel, Jerusalem and the West Bank and called on those already there to remain vigilant and avoid gatherings.

Germany advised its citizens against travelling to Israel, while Poland urged its nationals to leave Iran, Israel and Lebanon immediately, citing the risk of airspace closures that could make travel difficult.

China called on its citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible and urged its nationals in Israel to strengthen safety precautions, pointing to increased security risks in the region. Belgium also urged its citizens in the Middle East to remain vigilant and maintain contact with consular services.

Other countries, including Serbia, Cyprus and India, issued similar warnings, advising their nationals to avoid travel and leave affected areas using available means of transport.

Australia offered voluntary departure to diplomats and their families in Israel and Lebanon and advised its citizens to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available.

Talks continue amid escalation fears

The warnings come as the US and Iran continue indirect negotiations aimed at preventing further escalation. A third round of talks was recently held in Geneva with mediation from Oman, and technical discussions are expected to resume in Vienna.

The US has demanded that Iran halt uranium enrichment, transfer enriched material abroad and address its ballistic missile programme. Iran has insisted on sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities.

Tehran has warned that it would target US military bases in the region if it were attacked. Any escalation could also draw Israel into direct confrontation, particularly following the 12-day war between the two sides last June.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also called on Iran to cooperate with inspections, warning about monitoring gaps at nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump said further discussions with Iran were expected, but reiterated that Tehran must not obtain nuclear weapons. He said he preferred a diplomatic solution but did not rule out the use of military force if necessary.