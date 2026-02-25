Iran calls US allegations on nuclear missiles, protests ‘big lies’

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, February 25, dismissed recent allegations by the United States (US) regarding its nuclear programme, ballistic missile development and the number of casualties during January’s unrest, describing the claims as “big lies” ahead of key negotiations in Geneva.

In a post on X, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei accused Washington and its allies of spreading disinformation about Tehran’s policies.

“Professional liars are good at creating the ‘illusion of truth’,” Baqaei wrote, adding that the accusations formed part of a wider campaign against Iran. He said allegations related to the country’s nuclear activities, missile capabilities and protest-related deaths were “simply the repetition of ‘big lies’”.

"Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, is a law of propaganda coined by Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is now systematically used by the U.S. administration and the war profiteers encircling it,… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) February 25, 2026

The statement came after US President Donald Trump said Iran was developing ballistic missiles capable of reaching American territory. In his recent address to Congress, Trump also warned that Tehran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons and accused its leadership of continuing to pursue nuclear ambitions.

During the speech, Trump claimed that as many as 32,000 people were killed in the protests that began late last year and intensified in early January. Iranian authorities have reported a significantly lower figure of 3,117 deaths. Meanwhile, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has documented more than 7,000 deaths and said the overall toll could be higher.

Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons and maintains that its programme is peaceful. Western governments and the International Atomic Energy Agency say Tehran previously pursued a nuclear weapons programme before 2003. Iran had also enriched uranium to up to 60 percent purity prior to recent attacks on its nuclear facilities, a level closer to weapons-grade.

Separately, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said diplomacy remained an option if negotiations respected Iran’s national dignity and mutual interests. He cautioned, however, that any attack would trigger a firm response.

The exchange comes ahead of the third round of US-Iran talks scheduled in Geneva under Omani mediation, which are seen as critical to reducing tensions and preventing further escalation.

Meanwhile, the US has significantly strengthened its military presence in the Middle East, deploying aircraft carriers, warships and additional forces. Satellite imagery analysed by media reports also indicated American naval vessels typically docked in Bahrain had moved to sea, a precaution seen ahead of potential escalation.