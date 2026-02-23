Israel warns of ‘unimaginable’ response to any Iranian attack: Netanyahu

Tehran: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, February 23, warned that Israel would respond “in an unimaginable way” if it comes under attack from Iran, as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

Addressing a “40-signatures” debate in the Knesset, Netanyahu said Israel remains alert and prepared for uncertainty.

“I’m telling you clearly: Israel has never been stronger than it is now. The alliance with the United States has never been tighter,” he said.

He stressed that the country is ready for all possible developments. “We are a people with eyes wide open and prepared for every scenario,” he added.

The Israeli leader warned Tehran against any military move. “I have made it clear to the ayatollah regime — if they attack Israel, we will respond with a force they cannot even imagine.”

He also called for unity ahead of the Purim holiday, saying, “This is not the time for debates. We must close ranks and stand together.”

אני אומר לכם בצורה ברורה: ישראל מעולם לא הייתה חזקה יותר. הברית עם ארה״ב מעולם לא הייתה הדוקה יותר.



אנחנו עם עין פקוחה וערוכים לכל תרחיש. הבהרתי למשטר האייתולות – אם יתקפו את ישראל, נגיב בעוצמה שהם לא יכולים לדמיין.



זו לא העת להתפלמסות. ערב חג פורים – מצופפים שורות ועומדים יחד.

Israel raises alert levels

The warning comes against the backdrop of rising friction between Iran and the United States (US), following renewed threats by US President Donald Trump to launch strikes if Tehran refuses to accept a new nuclear agreement.

According to a report by CNN, Israel has heightened both offensive and defensive alert levels over the past 24 hours. Israeli media also reported intensified military preparations ahead of a possible US strike that could be prolonged.

Iran warns against escalation

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority said a cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 26, to discuss Iran-related developments has been postponed until Sunday, February 28, without providing any explanation.

Meanwhile, Iran warned of wider consequences if it is targeted. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi urged the international community to act to prevent escalation.

“The consequences of any renewed aggression will not be confined to one country, and responsibility will fall on those who initiate or support such acts,” he said at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

BREAKING: Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi:



Iran reaffirms unequivocally that it does not possess, has not sought and will never seek nuclear weapons.



Our nuclear program is strictly peaceful.



Nuclear arms are incompatible with the security and dignity of all…

Separately, Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami said Iran is fully prepared to defend itself.

“Iran is not an easy target. The enemy is mistaken if it believes we are in a position of weakness,” he said.

The statements from both sides come as diplomatic efforts over the nuclear issue continue, even as the risk of military confrontation remains under discussion.